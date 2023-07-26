In an effort to improve outdoor recreation and conserve wildlife habitats, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has awarded nearly $190 million in grants to communities statewide.
Grants went to projects in 37 of Washington’s 39 counties. The grants were awarded to a variety of organizations to build trails, renovate parks, land conservation, and establish new places for people to recreate outdoors, a release from the office said.
“These grants will provide so many benefits to Washington residents,” said Ted Willhite, chair of the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board, in a press statement. “We know that people are healthier, mentally and physically, when they spend time outside. We also know that Washington’s businesses are healthier because of our outdoor spaces. People spend $26.5 billion a year for outdoor recreation trips and equipment, which supports 264,000 jobs — rivaling our aerospace industry. These grants recognize the importance of outdoor recreation in the lives of everyday Washingtonians.”
