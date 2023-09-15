The Washington State Public Works Board has greenlighted more than $220 million in funding to go toward local community-infrastructure projects such as streets and roads, bridges, and recycling.
In this funding cycle, the Board conditionally awarded loans and grants to 61 construction projects. It anticipates opening its next construction funding cycle in the spring of 2024, with up to $148 million available, a release said.
Project highlights for this funding cycle include, but are not limited to, per the release
- Town of Conconully: $4.3 million for the Broadway Street Bridge Replacement Project. The new bridge structure aims to decrease the risk of flooding and improve bridge performance during inclement weather.
- City of Tacoma: $2.5 million to improve the condition of existing sidewalks along the nearly completed Sound Transit Link light rail project. This will help increase safety and accessibility for pedestrians, businesses, and residences along the light rail corridor.
“Washington’s Public Works Board provides a vital source of funding for building infrastructure communities need to thrive and support economic opportunity,” said Washington State Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong in a press statement. “The significant gap between need and available state funds is an ongoing challenge. I’m thrilled to see a significant investment in this program to help support these critical infrastructure needs so our local jurisdictions can support their growing communities. As someone who has spent years at the local level, I understand just how important programs like these are and I will continue to push to ensure these resources are made available across the state.”
See the full list of awardees here.