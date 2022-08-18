The Institute of Museum and Library Services recently awarded Washington State Library a $149,688 grant to fund a pilot program by the State Library’s Institutional Library Services and the Washington State Department of Corrections.
The program aims to develop strategies and tools that reduce disparities among library services at state and territorial prisons countrywide. The pilot will bring stakeholders together to identify current policies, best practices, performance standards, and outcomes of prison library programs, and develop adaptable models for providing and improving services, according to a press release.
“This IMLS grant helps strengthen our national leadership in services to incarcerated individuals by creating best practices that will enhance prison-library programs, collections, and educational resources critical to improving literacy and quality of life,” Washington State Librarian Sara Jones said in the release.
The IMLS grant builds on the $1,168,000 in recent state funding, the release added, and will allow Washington State Library to expand library services for people incarcerated in adult correctional facilities. These services include educational programs and library materials like state newspapers, consumer health information, and reference collections in addition to books and magazines.
