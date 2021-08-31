Washington State Fair Grants Free Admission If You Support Food Drive

The Washington State Fair opens Sept. 3 — and to commemorate the occasion, moving company Apex Moving & Storage is collecting non-perishable food items to donate.
According to a release, the company will transport what it collects to the Puyallup Food Bank. If you bring a non-perishable food item to the fair, it will function as your ticket inside the fairgrounds.
Donations will be accepted by Apex between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Through a collaboration with the national nonprofit Move for Hunger, Apex has assisted companies nationwide with transportation efforts and food drives like this one.
Since 2015, Apex has transported more than 625,000 pounds of food to the Puyallup Food Bank and other local groups.