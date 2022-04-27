The Washington State Department of Commerce has launched its newest offering as part of a series of self-directed educational academies aimed at small business owners. The Creatives Academy is designed to teach essential skills necessary to turn a creative passion into a successful small business.
The academy contains 11 tracks to choose from. Lessons range from developing a business mindset and accessing capital to sourcing customers, negotiating terms, and creating strong pitches.
“The creative sector is an essential part of Washington’s economy, employing nearly 400,000 workers,” said Commerce director Lisa Brown in a release. “As I travel around the state, I am continually impressed with the tremendous talent we have in Washington, from artisans and musicians at community festivals to those exploring their passion for craft brewing, dance, coding or 3D printing. There is so much untapped potential in the creative sector.”
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are more than 250 specific creative occupations that fall under the umbrella of musicians, artists, performers, designers, writers, and more.
“Creatives are really good at bringing a new idea to life, but the nuts and bolts of running a business and monetizing their work can be somewhat mystifying,” said Robb Zerr, senior managing director at the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness, in the release. “The Creatives Academy was designed from the ground up to lift that veil of mystery and teach the practical skills needed to own and operate a successful creative enterprise.”
To ensure that the creative sector is being appropriately resourced, the Department of Commerce is hiring a creative economy sector lead position to oversee the design of a comprehensive plan that will aim to provide new opportunities to the state, especially in rural and underserved areas.
To register for the Creatives Academy, or to learn more about the department’s other academies, visit here.