Last week, the Washington State Department of Commerce was awarded a $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development intended to provide new housing for people experiencing homelessness in Island, Klickitat, Mason, Skamania, Thurston, Whatcom, and Yakima counties.
“Availability of rapid housing and supportive services is critical to bringing people inside today and preventing homelessness over the long term. This funding from HUD will immediately help to expand the work our service providers are able to do in communities all over the state,” Gov. Jay Inslee said.
Over the next three years the funds will be used for a variety of forms of support including permanent housing solutions, temporary rent assistance, project operations, and supportive services for emergency housing assistance, a release said.
Local projects receiving funding are:
- Community Lifeline, Mason County
- Quixote Communities, Mason County
- Shelton Family Center, The Youth Connection, Mason County
- Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, Yakima County
- Unity Care Northwest, Whatcom County
- Washington Gorge Action Program, Klickitat County
- Family Support Center of South Sound, Thurston County
- Spin Café, Island County
“Washington is known for innovation and collaboration in addressing our greatest challenges, and homelessness is no different,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said. “We are grateful to HUD for recognizing our successful approaches and partnerships that are making a difference. Homelessness is not just an urban problem, and this funding will be important to expanding some of those efforts in our rural communities.”
The Department of Commerce paired with local homelessness-relief service providers and investment partners to identify certain projects that could apply for a share of the $315 million HUD awarded through the Continuum of Care Program, the release said. Once providers and partners had been identified, HUD awarded grants based on need, past performance, current capacity, how other community resources (such as housing and health care) had been leveraged, and state plans for using this and other fund sources to end homelessness.
On top of the $9 million grant, which must be spent over the next three years, more than $3 million is eligible for renewal annually after that.
To learn more about the Department of Commerce’s efforts to address homelessness, visit its website here.