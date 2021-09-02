Washington’s Small Businesses Get a $2 Million Boost

The Washington State Department of Commerce announced this week that it was awarded a $2 million U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Grant to help small businesses grow through exporting.
The grant is part of the SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) and is the maximum amount awarded by the organization, the release said.
According to the release, the funds will be used for export vouchers, support for in-person and virtual trade shows, trade missions, buyer events, export training, and more. Affected businesses also have the option to use the new funding to bolster their online presence. You can find out what else the grant money can be used for here.
This funding increase will help Commerce support more than 30 trade shows and missions in the next year.