Last week, the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (APTAC) announced that Tiffany Scroggs, Washington's PTAC Director, had been awarded the Association’s Fellow Award.
The award is given to someone known to go above and beyond in service to the association and its members. Twelve people have been awarded the Fellow Award since its creation.
Scroggs joined PTAC back in 2007 as a counselor, and in 2012 become the program manager for the Washington PTAC. Scroggs is also a former APTAC president, and she has been a driving force in managing APTAC’S communications to its members, according to a release.
“As a current member of the APTAC Board, Tiffany continues to help guide the progress of the Association. She brings new ideas for training members. She strives to share best practices among the membership and is a true guru of continuous improvement through training, sharing, and communication,” a release from the Thurston Economic Development Council said.
Scroggs is certified by APTAC as an Associate Contracting Assistance Counselor and a VA Verification Assistance Counselor. In 2014, she became the Region 10 Director for APTAC. Her educational background includes a bachelor's degree in Communication from Western Washington University and a master's degree in Public Administration from the Evergreen State College.