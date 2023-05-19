The Washington Permanente Medical Group has announced the appointment of Linda Tolbert as its new executive medical director. Tolbert began in her position on May 15.
“It feels like all my experiences to date have prepared me for this calling,” Tolbert said in a release. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work together with the talented people of WPMG, and through our affiliation with the KP Medical Foundation, to serve our patients and clinicians.”
She succeeds Paul Minardi, who'd served in the role since 2019. Minardi is now executive vice president and CEO of the KP Medical Foundation, the nonprofit created to organize expertise, systems, resources, and standards to manage ambulatory care operations in Kaiser Permanente's Washington and Colorado markets, the release said.
In her new role, Tolbert leads one of Washington’s largest multi-specialty medical groups, with more than 1,300 clinicians caring for more than 600,000 Kaiser Permanente members, the release noted.
"We’re proud to welcome Dr. Tolbert to lead the WPMG team," said Michael Maxin, chair of the WPMG Board of Directors, in the release. "As the first Black woman to serve as executive medical director at Kaiser Permanente, she brings 30 years of expertise serving our patients as an inspired provider, leader and educator. She will partner closely with KP Washington regional president, Angela Dowling, to deliver on the Kaiser Permanente mission for our members, clinicians and communities."
Tolbert has more than 20 years of experience in operations, leadership, and strategy development. Before starting her new role, she served as the regional chief of dermatology at Southern California Permanente Medical Group and as an assistant professor of clinical science and inaugural chair of the Faculty Advisory Council at the Bernard J. Tyson Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine.