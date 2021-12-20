Washington Maritime Blue, in partnership with 14 regional coalition partners, has been selected as a finalist for the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
For Phase 1 of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the EDA is awarding $30 million toward planning grants for its 60 finalists. Maritime Blue, a nonprofit strategic alliance formed to accelerate innovation and sustainability in support of an inclusive blue economy, is the only finalist to be selected from Washington State and is one of the only established cluster organizations to move on to the final phase.
Maritime Blue said it will use the $500,000 award to integrate the region’s blue economy cluster and other sectors to achieve commercialization of new technologies that decarbonize heavy duty transportation and reduce emissions, generate thousands of new jobs, and provide a resilient foundation for sustainable economic growth.
“This is an incredible achievement for the Maritime Blue team and all coalition members and partners involved in the Build Back Better efforts,” said Lisa Brown, director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, in a prepared statement. “As the consortium led by Maritime Blue moves on to the final phase, we’re proud to see Washington state’s commitment to building a clean energy and Blue Economy future recognized, especially because this shows the potential of our emerging innovation cluster strategy.”