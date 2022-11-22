Pierce County home values were among those that increased the most over a five year period, according to a recent study from financial technology company SmartAsset.
According to the findings, Pierce County ranked No. 7 on the list with home value growth of 68.73 percent. Ranked No. 1 on the top 10 list is Grays Harbor County with 110.53 percent growth, followed by Cowlitz County at 87.12 percent.
The home value rankings are one factor in a three-part study on the places receiving the most value for their property taxes.
