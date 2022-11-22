Housing key

The home value rankings are one factor in a three-part study on the places receiving the most value for their property taxes. 

 Courtesy of PhotoMIX Company via Pexels

Pierce County home values were among those that increased the most over a five year period, according to a recent study from financial technology company SmartAsset.

According to the findings, Pierce County ranked No. 7 on the list with home value growth of 68.73 percent. Ranked No. 1 on the top 10 list is Grays Harbor County with 110.53 percent growth, followed by Cowlitz County at 87.12 percent.

Click here for additional information on the rankings, including an interactive map.

