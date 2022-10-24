The Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia is finishing up its $8.8 million capital campaign and renovation — and its first post-renovation performance is scheduled for Nov. 4.
Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dogs Experience will be the first performance after the renovation. On Nov. 13, a public reopening celebration will be held from 12-4 p.m.
The Center’s rigging, sound, and lighting systems were all upgraded. This summer’s renovation included 1,000 new seats, new carpet, wall treatments, signage, concessions remodel and interior design improvements.
“The theatrical upgrades and interior renovations are the product of a lot of care and commitment from many stakeholders," said Executive Director Jill Barnes in a press statement. "The effort took several years in the making and includes support from donors, local arts organizations, patrons, and our downtown neighbors and municipalities."