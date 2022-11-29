The newly renovated Washington Center for the Performing Arts celebrated its reopening earlier this month with guided tours for the public, door prizes, music, videos, and more.
The reopening follows the completion of its $8.8 million capital campaign and renovation, which took place during the summer.
The renovation included 1,000 new seats, new carpet, wall treatments, signage, concessions remodel and interior design improvements. The Center’s rigging, sound, and lighting systems were also all upgraded.
“The theatrical upgrades and interior renovations are the product of a lot of care and commitment from many stakeholders. The effort took several years in the making and includes support from donors, local arts organizations, patrons, and our downtown neighbors and municipalities,” said executive director Jill Barnes in a press statement.