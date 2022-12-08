Washington is 2022's best state for jobs, according to a new study from personal finance website WalletHub.
Looking to determine the most attractive states for employment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity, and a healthy economy. Its data set ranged from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.
The 2022’s Best & Worst States for Jobs report found that Washington ranked No. 1 as the overall best state for jobs. Vermont placed second on the list. Additional findings include:
Finding a Job in Washington (1 = Best; 25 = Average)
- 5th: Job opportunities
- 2nd: Monthly average starting salary
- 24th: Unemployment rate
- 8th: Median annual income (adjusted for cost of living)
- 18th: Average length of work week (in hours)
- 8th: Job satisfaction
- 11th: Percent of residents five years of age and older who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19