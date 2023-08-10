The Washington African American Chamber of Commerce is opening an office this month in Pierce County, providing a west-of-the-Cascades presence to complement the existing WAACOC office in Richland serving rural communities east of the mountains.
Jenefeness Franke, one of the principals and founders of Black-Owned Business Excellence — a collaboration of individuals and organizations helping to assist and advocate for Black business owners and create a more equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem in Washington state since 2020 — will serve as the western office executive director of WAACOC. The chamber says it’s committed to serving Black-owned businesses, people of color, and its communities through education, technical assistance, advocacy, and economic development. It also promotes the expansion of business opportunities on behalf of its members.
The western office will have a kickoff event Aug. 20 at Hotel Interurban in Tukwila, with a keynote by Frank Boykin, director of the Washington Minority Business Development Agency Business Center, which provides technical assistance and business consulting to established minority-owned businesses in the state. The event is open to the community with a complementary RSVP here.
The Aug. 20 event will mark the start of opening WAACOC membership locally, a chance to share ideas, and to network, Franke said. The WAACOC will offer a variety of programs and services to its members, including networking opportunities, educational workshops, business consulting, government relations advocacy, and marketing and promotional assistance.
Franke will operate WAACOC from her home office in Roy. She will be joined by Candace Dickson, owner of Genuity B2B Consulting, who will serve as treasurer; and Wendy Armour, co-founder of the nonprofit CompuKidz Worldwide, who will serve as secretary. Franke hopes the office grows along with the chamber.
“The difference between Black-Owned Business Excellence and the Washington African American Chamber of Commerce is Black-Owned Business Excellence is a collaborative effort of a ton of different organizations, small businesses, and community, and we don't have any membership model,” Franke said. “The chamber, of course, has a membership model, and we'll be able to organize a little differently and better when it comes to advocacy.”
The Tri-Cities WAACOC launched last October, Franke said. It’s headed by founder Chauné Fitzgerald.
“They originally launched because there's just not a lot of support in the rural parts of Washington for Black business owners or African American business owners,” Franke said. “And then they connected with us, Black-Owned Business Excellence in February of this year for our symposium, and we began conversations about bringing it over to this side and kind of enhancing their reach, and an ability to really have that affinity for African American business owners.”
In a news release on the new office, Boykin said, “We are excited to support the launch of the WAACOC and to help African American businesses in the western area of the city thrive. We believe that by working together, we can make a significant impact on the economic development of our community.”
To reach the new office, email adminwest@waacoc.com.