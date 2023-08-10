Jenefeness Franke, co-founder of Black-Owned Business Excellence and the new director of the Washington African American Chamber of Commerce for the western area, is pictured at the far right. Others instrumental in the Black business ecosystem are, from left, Lewis Rudd, co-founder, Ezell's Famous Chicken and Rudd's RUBB (Raising Up Black Businesses) Initiative; Kennedy V. Cockrel, assistant director, Consulting & Business Development Center at the University of Washington's Michael G. Foster School of Business; Chaune' Fitzgerald, founder of the Washington African American Chamber of Commerce; Shana Barehand, business diversity and marketing manager, Washington State Department of Enterprise Services; and James Carter, president, National Black MBA Association, Seattle chapter.