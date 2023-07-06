Washington is receiving a $1.23 billion allocation through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program to help expand broadband service and will hold monthly meetings on the funding rollout, the State Department of Commerce has announced.
“This allocation exceeds our initial estimate by more than $300 million and is a result of a lot of diligent work by many people," said Washington State Broadband Office Director Mark Vasconi in a press statement. "We will continue in our planning efforts to implement the incredible opportunity this award provides so that broadband service becomes a reality for everyone in Washington.”
These new federal funds will pair with ongoing work on the state’s BEAD five-year action plan and a Statewide Digital Equity Plan that will inform how Washington proposes to use the infrastructure funds for broadband construction projects, a release said. The concurrent efforts will position the state for additional federal funding that will focus on digital equity programs.
The Washington State Broadband Office will host monthly Internet for All webinars with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on the fourth Wednesday of every month through December.
During the meetings, updates will be provided on the state’s plans for accessing and investing federal funds to broaden access to high-speed broadband infrastructure. Participants can ask questions and share challenges their communities are facing.