Washington's COVID-19 exposure app WA Notify is scheduled to end May 11 in tandem with the end of the Public Health Emergency, the Washington State Department of Health announced recently.
The smartphone application utilizes Bluetooth technology to anonymously alert users that they may have been exposed to someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Since its launch in November 2020, about 235,000 users confirmed a positive test result in WA Notify — generating more than 2.5 million anonymous exposure notifications, a release said.
"We're tremendously proud of what WA Notify was able to accomplish in a relatively short amount of time, and eager to find ways to utilize this life-saving technology again in the future," said Dr. Bryant Thomas Karras, chief medical informatics officer at the DOH, in a prepared statement. "Much of WA Notify's success can be attributed to innovative collaboration among public, private, and academic partners including Apple, Google, Microsoft, and the University of Washington. We want to thank WA Notify users across the state for using this free, privacy-preserving tool to protect themselves and their communities."
Washington was one of the first states to implement exposure notification technology and, according to the DOH, consistently had one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the country, despite also being host to the earliest known domestic case of the virus.
On May 11 or soon thereafter, WA Notify users may receive a notification on their phone alerting them the tool will be disabled. Neither Android nor iPhone users will need to take action, although Android users may uninstall the WA Notify app if they choose to.
Beyond May 11, DOH encourages people who test positive for COVID-19 to tell their close contacts that may have been exposed to the virus.