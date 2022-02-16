Voodle, a video-messaging platform for the workplace, has announced the launch of its first female, non-binary, and/or BIPOC founders grant.
Submissions are now being accepted through Feb. 25.
“At Voodle, we’re optimistic about the future of work,” said Forest Key, CEO and founder of Voodle, in a prepared statement. “It will be more flexible, distributed, and inclusive. Along with our partners, we want to inspire and be a part of the next wave of solutions that enable the new world of work. Our grant is targeted to women, non-binary, and BIPOC founders who are as committed to developing solutions for the workplace as we are.”
Applicants for the Voodle Visionaries Grant Contest must submit a 60-second Voodle about how their company is changing the future of work for a chance to win a $10,000 grant and a featured spot in an upcoming campaign on GeekWire's weekly podcast.
Videos will be displayed here. The top 10 videos (or “voodles”) with the most views and likes will move to the final round of judging. A winner will be announced on March 31.
Click here for more information about the Voodle Visionary Grant Contest and to see full contest rules. The Voodle Visionary Grant is co-sponsored with funding from Kingston Marketing Group.