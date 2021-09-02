Volunteers Sought for Public Transit Input

The Intercity Transit Authority (ITA) is searching for individuals to serve on the Community Advisory Committee (CAAC). The 20-member advisory group provides input to the ITA on local public transportation issues. Nineteen members serve three-year terms and the youth position serves a one-year term.
Members are selected to represent a cross-section of the community and geographical representation from the public transportation benefit area. The group includes senior citizens, youth, people with disabilities, college students, business owners, bicyclists, the medical community, and anywhere in between.
The CAAC meets every third Monday of the month at 5:30 pm. Meetings are currently remote. Applications are available here, or you can call 360-705-2857. Applications are due Oct. 8 and can be mailed to CAC Attn: Nancy Trail, PO Box 659, Olympia, WA 98507, placed in the vanpool payment dropbox, 526 Pattison Street SE in Olympia, or emailed to ntrail@intercitytransit.com.