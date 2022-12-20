Pierce County Human Services is seeking volunteers to interview people and families experiencing homelessness during the Point-in-Time Count scheduled for Jan. 26 and 27.
The survey data is used to better understand why people become homeless, help plan programs responding to their needs, track trends over time, and identify where people sleep, a release said.
"The PIT Count is a vital tool we use to help us understand why people experience homelessness. We are thankful for volunteers who are willing to learn more about homelessness in our community and help us with this important event," said Heather Moss, Pierce County Human Services director, in a prepared statement.
Volunteers must be older than 18 years old, have smart phone access, and commit to attend a training. Volunteers can apply online and sign up for two- or four-hour shifts. Eligible participants must attend an in person or virtual training. Click here for more information and to register.
Those who are unable to volunteer but would like to help can donate new items — such as space blankets, hats, socks, gloves, hygiene kits, and hand warmers — to locations listed here. Donations can be dropped off through Jan. 23.