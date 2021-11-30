Pierce County Human Services has announced that it is recruiting volunteers to conduct interviews with individuals and families during the Point-In-Time Count in January.
Registration is now open.
During the Point-In-Time Count, human-service professionals and volunteers countrywide survey people experiencing homelessness. The data is analyzed and used by communities to plan programs and track trends over time.
"We use the PIT Count to help us better understand how we can help our neighbors in crisis,” said Heather Moss, of Pierce County Human Services, in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to ensure that homelessness is rare, brief, and one-time. We are thankful to the many volunteers that help us through this effort.”
The Point-In-Time Count takes place Jan. 27-28, 2022. Volunteers must register online, be older than 18 years old, have access to a smart phone, and commit to attend a virtual training session. Volunteer opportunities are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
There are six upcoming virtual volunteer training opportunities:
- Jan. 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Jan. 19 from 9-10:30 a.m.
- Jan. 19 from 1:30-2 p.m.
- Jan. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Jan. 20 from 1:30-3 p.m.
- Jan. 20 from 5:30-7 p.m.