Regional economic development organization Visit Kitsap Peninsula opened applications this week for the executive director position. The role, previously held by Beth Javens, is available immediately, a release said.
Javens' departure comes after two years with the organization, which furthered its economic reach through increased funding during that time, the release noted. Additional marketing enabled program growth in areas like agribusiness and maritime while also expanding hotel and community-based partnerships.
Javens has relocated to San Francisco, where she formerly lived and worked.
“We are sad to see Beth Javens leave, as she has done an outstanding job,” said John Kuntz, president of Visit Kitsap Peninsula’s Board of Directors, in the release. “Thanks to her tremendous leadership, we have been able to stay competitive in one of the toughest industries across the country.”
Interested parties can send résumés here.