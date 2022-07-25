Veterans advocacy and assistance group DAV and RecruitMilitary, which has produced veteran job fairs since 2006, have teamed up for a Northwest region virtual career fair for veterans.
The online event will be held July 26 from 11-3 p.m. There are more than two dozen participating organizations including Adobe, Albertsons, Department of State, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and First Command Financial Services.
The free event is designed for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.
Leaving the military to pursue a career in the civilian world can present challenges. Unsure of how to navigate the civilian structures of the workforce, military service members are often left to navigate the process with little support. RecruitMilitary and DAV strive to make a change through such hiring events.