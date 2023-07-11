Family birth teams at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Enumclaw and St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way — both of which are members of the Virginia Mason Franciscan Health system — have been included on Newsweek's 2023 list of America's best maternity hospitals.
Both Virginia Mason Franciscan Health facilities received four ribbons from Newsweek, the second-highest honor given by the organizers. This is the fourth consecutive year that St. Francis Hospital has been recognized, and the third consecutive year St. Elizabeth has been recognized, a release said.
Newsweek's evaluation is based on a nationwide online survey of hospital managers and maternity health care professionals; key performance indicators surrounding maternity care; and patient-satisfaction data.
St. Francis boasts the best statistics in the region for hypertension and postpartum hemorrhage, the release said.
"Our goal is to provide high quality health care with compassion and empathy," Sonali Singh, OB/GYN section chief at St. Francis Hospital, said in a prepared statement. "When patients are here at St. Francis, we strive to ensure it is the best experience that they can get. To that end, we are constantly pushing ourselves to be better, with quality projects, creativity and innovations.”
Jennifer Duran, Family Birth Center manager at St. Elizabeth in Enumclaw, added in the release, "Our team really makes each family's birth experience their number-one priority. We take pride in our stellar patient-experience scores and excellent quality metrics that demonstrate this commitment.”
These metrics include high levels of exclusive breastfeeding, competitively low C-section rates, and nearly a quarter of deliveries by Certified Nurse Midwives, the hospital noted.