Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle and St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma have once again ranked among the Best Hospitals in Washington state in the 2023-24 Best Hospitals rankings by the U.S. News & World Report.
“I am beyond grateful to our Virginia Mason Franciscan Health team members for sharing their skills, compassion, and expertise while working together seamlessly to attain excellence in quality care and safety,” said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, in a press statement. “This award stands as a testament to our ongoing dedication to fostering a healthier future for everyone.”
In the U.S. Best Hospitals report, Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle ranked No. 2 both in the state and in the Seattle Metro Area. Virginia Mason Medical Center is now ranked in the top 50 hospitals nationally for cardiology, heart, and vascular surgery.
St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma ranked No. 10 in the state. It ranked No. 7 in Seattle Metro Area.
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Those hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care, and patient experience.