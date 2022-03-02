In a move aiming to expand access to high-acuity care, increasing crucial inpatient capacity, and reducing the overall cost of care, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health has inked a new collaboration with Contessa, an Amedisys company, to operate Home Recovery Care.
Contessa's Home Recovery Care model, which has grown exponentially due to the pandemic, is an alternative to the traditional inpatient stay and brings all the essential elements of hospital care into patients' homes.
Home Recovery Care is slated to launch later this year at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health's St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. Initially, it will be available to Medicare fee-for-service patients. There are plans to eventually expand to other Virginia Mason Franciscan Health locations and include patients with other health plans.
Patients who choose Home Recovery Care are transported home and begin receiving hospital-level care that same day. They are sent home with remote patient monitoring devices and have in-home nursing visits and telehealth consults from Virginia Mason Franciscan Health physicians. The program can be an ideal alternative for patients with such acute conditions as pneumonia, cellulitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, COVID-19 and urinary tract infections.
On average, the model historically reduces readmission rates by 44 percent, decreases the mean length of a hospital stay by 35 percent, and has a patient satisfaction score of more than 90 percent.