Vibe Coworks and Kitsap Bank announced last week the collaborative launch of Matchstick Lab, a hub for current and emerging founders of startups and small business owners operating in the West Sound region.
The program is currently open to all current and aspiring small business owners and will be accepting applications now through Sunday, Feb. 5.
A maximum of 10 applicants will be admitted to the first cohort of the five-month program, which will include personalized tech assistance, one-on-one and small group business coaching, marketing assets, and more. Chosen applicants additionally will get to work out of a private office space at Vibe Coworks, a release said.
“At Vibe, we believe in the power of entrepreneurship and bold new ideas to build stronger, healthier, more equitable communities,” Vice Coworks founder Alanna Imbach said in the release. “Matchstick Lab will provide an on-ramp for more founders to tap into the collective strength of our region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Starting a business is hard, and we want founders who have made the bold decision to go out on their own to feel supported throughout their journey to success.”
Matchstick Lab plans to officially kick off the program with its selected applicants Feb. 15. Visit here for more information about the program and applications.