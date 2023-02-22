The final round of this year’s VIBE Business Plan Competition is set for tomorrow, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Milgard Room at UW Tacoma.
The competition looks to help both veterans and civilians with no military connections explore business ownership. Tomorrow’s round follows the “Sweet 16 Trade Show” on Feb. 16, which saw participants setting up displays, interacting with judges, and pitching their ideas in a format similar to a trade show. Eight teams were selected from the trade show to move forward and are now competing for the $30,000 grand prize.
They are:
Black Forest Mushrooms
TAG
The Tiny Umbrella Academy
Thirftapalooza
The Bomb Soap Company
ALL-FI
Nightly Nibble
Nurse Staffing Solutions
During the competition’s final round, teams will present their business proposals in front of an audience in addition to five judges. The judges are:
David Parr, Homestreet Bank executive vice president
Dave Morrell, Pierce County Council District 1
Brenda Miller, owner of Velvet’s Big Easy food truck and catering
Tanja Stack, CEO and founder of Chi-Chack LLC, a Tacoma-based professional and educational services firm
David Combs, owner of Shirt the City, a Hilltop-based screen-printing company