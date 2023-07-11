A Seattle credit union that focuses on socially responsible, community-rooted banking announced five recipients of its spring 2023 microgrants — including several serving the South Sound.
Black Arts Love, BRAVE, Project Feast, Native American Reentry Services, and South King County Discipline Coalition each received $5,000 from Verity Credit Union to support their communities.
Verity’s Microgrant Program prioritizes organizations with a total assets of less than $250,000 and accepts applicants on a rolling basis. It announces recipients in the spring and fall each year.
Verity Credit Union’s Microgrant Program, launched in 2017, provides unrestricted monetary support for organizations whose work benefits historically underserved communities within Washington state, with an emphasis on BIPOC groups. To date, the program has supported 48 organizations with more than $100,000, focusing on those with limited access to traditional funding due to organizational size, age, or tax-exemption status, according to a Verity news release.
“Our Microgrant Program is a critical part of our commitment to support and address systemic barriers that historically excluded communities face,” Ziquora Banks, Verity’s chief impact strategy officer, said in the release. “We’re thrilled to see the growth in applications and pleased to be able to surprise our recipients by doubling the expected grant amount to $5,000. We can’t wait to see the impact on both the organization’s growth and success and benefits received by those individuals, groups and businesses they serve.”
Spring 2023 Microgrant recipients are:
Black Arts Love of Seattle, which amplifies the presence of Black creators, culture, and entrepreneurship to foster community engagement, facilitate healing processes, advance social justice, and ultimately recognize art as a transformative force. The Verity grant will fund the organization’s new art gallery and marketplace.
BRAVE (Building Resilience Awareness & Variations of Excellence), a youth development organization dedicated to promoting social justice and working closely with scholars from BIPOC communities. Its mission is to forge collaborative partnerships with BIPOC youth, supporting and empowering them throughout their transformative journeys of learning and personal growth. BRAVE’s funding is being used for upcoming community events.
Project Feast of Kent, which offers comprehensive culinary training programs for limmigrants and refugees, equipping them with the skills, hands-on experiences, and knowledge necessary to pursue successful careers or entrepreneurial ventures within the food industry. The grant will support Project Feast in reopening its café in Kent this summer.
Native American Reentry Services of Tacoma, which assists Native American community members during incarceration and transition and reentry into the Tribal communities. Its mission is to actively confront and overcome barriers encountered by Native people during the reentry process, with a steadfast commitment to promoting their holistic community integration.
South King County Discipline Coalition of Seattle, whose mission is to dismantle disproportionate discipline faced by students of color and to effectively interrupt the school-to-prison pipeline. Its approach centers around anti-racist organizing, leadership development, and advocacy strategies that prioritize the active involvement of parents and youth directly impacted by these challenges. The Verity grant will go toward a youth reading program.