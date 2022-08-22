Verity Credit Union has announced that it will be joining other banking partners contributing to Microsoft’s Partner Capital Fund to financially support small businesses in Washington.
The Microsoft Partner Capital Fund was created in 2020 to provide $50 million in working capital for small businesses, with the goal of stimulating growth in underserved communities and combatting social inequality through financial means, a release said.
“We hope our involvement will serve as a catalyst to encourage other companies to invest strategically to create new opportunities for more people in our community,” said Anita Mehra, Microsoft's corporate vice president of Global Treasury and Financial Services, in a statement.
Verity Credit Union will provide financial contribution through installment loans ranging from $25,000 to $500,000.
