Ventures, a Seattle-based nonprofit focused on poverty alleviation through small-business ownership, has announced Monique Valenzuela as its new executive director.
Valenzuela, who began her new role this month, was most recently the executive director of the Youth Marine Foundation in Tacoma and CEO of its affiliate companies for the past four and a half years. Valenzuela also has previously served as chair of the Tacoma Utility Board, was an award-winning restaurant owner, and instructor with Clover Park Technical College.
“I am honored and beyond excited to join the Board of Directors and dedicated staff," Valenzuela said in a Ventures blog. "Their collective efforts, foresight, and guidance have set the stage for continued success at Ventures. This incredible opportunity allows me to fuel my passion for startups while cultivating dreams, empowering individuals, and fostering a thriving ecosystem for the future.”
Ventures’ services include business training, one-on-one coaching, loans, grants, and access to market opportunities to support small businesses. Its focus is launching businesses, but it also offers services to support them along the way.
Ventures board member Lisa Taylor, who led the executive search committee, added, “Monique’s personal connections to Ventures’ mission, her experience as a small business owner, and her leadership in the nonprofit sector align perfectly with the board’s vision for expanding Ventures’ impact. We are excited to work with her as Ventures embarks on a new phase of growth.”
Ventures, which has primarily served businesses in King County, this summer is launching the Small Business Innovation Assistance Program in Snohomish County in partnership with the county and Connect Casino Road.