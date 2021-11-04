Vashon Island resident Alejandra Tres was awarded the Martin Luther King Medal of Distinguished Service by King County Council Chair Joe McDermott this week.
The award recognizes those whose work has answered “What are you doing for others?,” a question Martin Luther King, Jr. famously posed to an audience in Montgomery, Alabama in 1957.
Tres, who has lived in King County for more than 20 years and once led the Municipal League of King County, is the co-founder of Comunidad Latina de Vashon, an organization engineered to support and empower the local Latinx community. After the onset of the pandemic, Comunidad arranged vaccination pop-ups; advocated for equitable online opportunities for students; led efforts to secure $5 million in COVID relief funds to support economic recovery for BIPOC communities; and helped distribute rent assistance to families, per a release.
“I am overcome with gratitude,” Tres said in the press release. “This is an opportunity to highlight the important work happening in unincorporated King County — from connecting the Latino community on the island to the advocacy of our BIPOC Economic Alliance — to help create the future we want to live in.”
2021 marks the sixth year King County councilmembers have shared the award with a resident from each council district.
“Alejandra is a champion for people of Vashon Island and King County as a whole,” McDermott said in a prepared statement. “From co-founding Comunidad Latina de Vashon to organizing the Unincorporated BIPOC Economic Alliance, she has continued to lift up community during the pandemic. I am inspired by Alejandra’s creativity and tireless advocacy to make the world better for all of us.”