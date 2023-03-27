Sound Credit Union and the University of Washington Tacoma’s Milgard Center for Business Analytics announced this week the third annual UWT FinTech Pitch Competition.
The competition has for the last three years sought to provide UW students an opportunity to create and develop a pitch for a new financial technology product, present their concept to potential inventors, and get feedback from experts — all culminating in $1,000 and a chance to present their idea to the statewide Sound Credit Union FinTech Incubator Challenge, a release said.
The competition looks for innovations in technology aiming to either enhance or replace traditional financial services entirely. 2021 winner Leif Christensen, for example, proposed leveraging AI to help investors better understand the ethics of the company they are considering backing.
“UW students demonstrate an amazing passion and dedication towards innovation that impacts organizations and communities in a positive, meaningful way,” said Michael Turek, associate director of the Milgard Center for Business Analytics at UW Tacoma, in the release. “The Sound Credit Union UW FinTech Pitch Competition provides an excellent opportunity for UW students to achieve this by shaping the future of financial technology. Our role is to help students bring their ideas to reality, and I cannot wait to see what they come up with.”
Concepts for the competition can be submitted through April 17. A group of finalists will present their ideas to a panel April 27.
Get more details here.