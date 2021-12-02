Equity and diversity are the “ED” of economic development and the greater South Sound must not overlook its service, nursing, manufacturing, and other vital workers in pursuit of economic growth from new sectors and jobs, a University of Washington Tacoma researcher said today.
“Shouldn’t we also love the people who are with us before we think about who we are going to get here to do the nice, fancy jobs,” Ali Modarres, dean of the School of Urban Studies and the assistant chancellor for community engagement at UWT, said during his keynote address at the annual Regional Economic Forecast & Innovation Expo at Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound.
The annual event, celebrating its 13th year in 2021, is collaboratively organized by five economic development organizations: the Thurston EDC, Greater Grays Harbor Inc., Lewis County EDC, Mason County EDC, and Pacific County EDC.
Modarres cautioned that the growth in teleworking brought on by the pandemic is not a panacea. People who have the luxury of working from home and making more money also can have the effect of driving up the cost of housing in communities as well as pricing many vital service and other important workers out of the market — many of whom aren’t returning to service-wage jobs.
“Labor attraction is now more important than business attraction,” he said. “There's nothing wrong with business attraction. As you know, now regions are struggling to get labor to fill all the jobs. So this is the moment to think about quality of life — what kind of quality of life this region can offer for the sectors that you want to grow and maintain.”
Modarres noted that about 80 percent of businesses in the region have fewer than 20 employees.
“There’s a high likelihood that many of your smaller businesses are owned by minorities, veterans, or women,” he said. “You need to focus on that. My advice would be: This is who is with you, love them, and keep them, and save them. … The ones who are here … we need to begin to think about them.”
Those kinds of firms help diversify the economy and help its resiliency, he said, also seeing an opportunity to attract more foreign workers.
“Please take a look at your wage structure (and) make sure that the wage structure that you have and the cost-of-living kind of match together,” Modarres said. “Focus on a sustained support for small businesses, examine the regional wage structure, adopt strategies for that — for expanding (and) attracting hard skills,” including in nursing, health care, and merchandising.
Many people like to focus on attracting STEM jobs, but they remain a smaller portion of the overall South Sound economy, he said.
“Don’t forget how many people work in retail and services,” or hotels and accommodations, he said. “This (conference at Great Wolf Lodge) could not happen without those workers,” he added, getting applause from some in the crowd.
Following Modarres’ talk, Cheryl B. Fambles, CEO of the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council, presented the annual Nancie Payne Workforce Excellence Award to the Long Beach Merchants Association.
“Remarkably, all the efforts carried out by the Long Beach Merchants Association are done by those also running small businesses,” Fambles said. “While their all-volunteer efforts are rarely recognized in a public way, it is commonly how things get done in small communities.”
Panel
Today’s panel discussion was moderated by Jeff Slakey of iFIBER One KMAS (Shelton). The panelists were Thurston EDC executive director Michael Cade, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. chief executive officer Lynnette Buffington, Mason EDC executive director Jennifer Baria, Pacific County EDC executive director Susan Yirku, and Lewis County executive director Richard DeBolt.
The roundtable discussion focused on community strategies for building regional economic strength and resiliency.
“Our community is about changing gears. That’s the spirit of our local business communities,” said Cade of Thurston County. “They’re changing gears and moving up that hill in a different direction, different speed, and different gear with new markets... They’re very resilient. They’re very open to change the business model and (they’re) aggressive about it.”
In Mason County, Baria said businesses have been very supportive of each other. She said many businesses have stepped in to assist other businesses by covering areas where they couldn’t do it themselves. Baria added that there was a lot of shifting as a result.
According to Buffington, the Greater Grays Harbor community saw many businesses giving up their pursuit of grant dollars to allow other businesses to pursue them instead.
“We learned a lot about the character of our community,” Buffington said.
Pacific County is often subject to power outages and great storms, but Yirku said the community has remained sturdy and has worked — and continues to work — together. The recovery has been “especially strong,” Yirku said.
DeBolt said Lewis County is currently most focused on fostering partnerships, bringing people back together, and helping small businesses in the community get better acquainted with the resources available to them.
The rest of the morning comprised three breakout sessions which included discussions on the regional supply chain, workforce housing, and economic development and resiliency.