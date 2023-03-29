Business Leaders Honored with Annual UWT Awards

Six prominent local business leaders have been selected to receive one of this year’s University of Washington Tacoma’s annual Business Leadership Awards.
Hosted by the Milgard School of Business since 2001, the program recognizes outstanding business leaders in the South Sound region.
“Each of them has made a terrific contribution to the South Sound’s economy and cultural ethos,” said Altaf Merchant, dean of the Milgard School of Business. “The candidates were selected from a pool of 27 nominations by a rigorous selection process involving a total of 10 jurors comprising Puget Sound community and business leaders, UW faculty, and staff. The selection parameters included social impact and leadership, engagement, and mission.”
Herb Simon
Simon Johnson LLC
For-profit Lifetime Achievement Award
Herb Simon has been dedicated to the University of Washington since he joined the higher-education hub as a student in 1964.
Since then, the Tacoma-bred Simon founded a real estate investment company, Simon Johnson LLC, in 1985; was appointed to the UW Board of Regents by former Gov. Christine Gregoire in 2005; has held a membership to the Rotary Club since 1967; and more.
Simon said he believes, above all, that if a student can maintain their health and dedicate time to their education simultaneously, then they’re already ahead.
Don Clark
Sound Credit Union
Business Leader of the Year
When Don Clark first began working in the financial sector, he found that his practices best aligned with credit unions — specifically not-for-profit institutions like Sound Credit Union.
Now, as the leader of the member-owned company, Clark said he owes his recognition to his team and the credit union’s members who show up every day and entrust their finances with Sound Credit Union.
Joe Le Roy
HopeSparks Family Services
Nonprofit Business Leader of the Year
Joe Le Roy exhibits true leadership as president and CEO of HopeSparks Family Services, a 128-year-old organization helping support South Sound families. While he finds that leadership in the face of uncertainty (whether from a global pandemic or struggling national economy) can be challenging, he also finds immense reward in his work.
“I wake up every day with a deep sense of urgency to make meaningful changes on behalf of kids. To fight for kids to have access to services and systems that are oftentimes not designed to work for the people they serve,” Le Roy said.
Lua Pritchard
Asia Pacific Cultural Center
Tafona Ervin
The Foundation for Tacoma Students
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Community Leadership Awards
Faaluaina “Lua” Pritchard is known for her extensive work within the community and her knack for bringing people together around a cause.
After Pritchard emigrated from American Samoa in 1966 at the age of 10, she went on to attend Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, with a full-ride scholarship. After spending nearly 35 years in the nonprofit management sector, she joined the Asia Pacific Cultural Center as its executive director in 2010.
Pritchard believes that although there are challenges working within the nonprofit world, there are incredible rewards that cannot be experienced anywhere else.
“Community building is working to excel people, teaching them their worth, and showing them they can do anything they put their minds to,” Pritchard said.
Co-winner Tafona Ervin got her start at Washington State University in Pullman, where she earned her master’s and doctorate degrees and would ultimately discover her passion for helping students excel. Today, Ervin has almost 15 years of experience in education and spearheads transformational work within her network as the executive director of the Foundation for Tacoma Students.
Since assuming her position in 2018, Ervin leads the foundation focused on supporting Tacoma’s community and every child in it with a “cradle-to-college” approach by aligning goals, data, resources, and partners.
Pamela Transue
Retired president of Tacoma Community College; now a board member for the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation
Women’s Leadership Award
Over the years, Pamela Transue has served on a myriad of local boards with many different community organizations. Most recently, she serves on the board of the Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma Garden Club, and during election season she joins The News Tribune’s editorial board.
Transue is driven to help people discover their potential through education and experience. She has found that watching Tacoma Community College students achieve their goals has been among the most rewarding of her endeavors.
Merchant, the Milgard dean, said he is proud of this year’s recipients.
“I am delighted to share that each of the awardees represents the values cherished by the Milgard School and the University of Washington,” Merchant said.
The awardees will be celebrated at a ceremony and dinner gala May 10 on the UWT campus, hosted by Jen Mueller of Root Sports.
Visit here for more information.