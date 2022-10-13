The University of Washington Tacoma’s Professional Development Center has announced the recipients of its inaugural SEKISUI Emerging Resources Professionals Scholarship.
Each student receives a scholarship toward a certificate in human resources management on top of opportunities to network with leaders at Renton’s SEKISUI Aerospace, local HR association chapters, and others, a UW Tacoma release said.
“SEKISUI Aerospace is honored to support emerging professionals in our communities,” SEKISUI Aerospace senior director Linda Moseley said in the release.
This year, the honorees are Sandy Kelley, Sabrina Martin, and Alexandria Minder-Alamanza.
“As the school year kicks off, we are excited to welcome students continuing their educational journey at UW Tacoma,” said UW Tacoma Professional Development Center program development manager Saralyn Smith in the release. “This generous gift from SEKISUI Aerospace recognizes that supporting professional development opportunities can provide access to career-changing experiences.”