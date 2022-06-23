The University of Washington Tacoma this week announced a new scholarship for professional development presented by Renton-based Sekisui Aerospace, which designs, tests, and manufactures composite products for the aerospace industry.
The Sekisui Aerospace Emerging Human Resources Professional Scholarship will provide $1,000 scholarships for four students in the UWT Professional Development Center’s Certificate in Human Resources Management program, according to a news release.
The scholarships are to support professional growth in the HR profession, especially for students changing careers or who are early in their HR career.
Applications for the scholarship are open through Aug. 31. Applicants should complete the online application form, including a brief candidate statement. Priority will be given to applicants new to HR or changing careers, and to applicants who are not receiving educational funding from their employer.
Each scholarship recipient also will meet with Sekisui Aerospace’s senior director of human resources, Linda Moseley.
“It is about providing mentorship, encouragement, and support for success for emerging HR professionals,” Moseley said in a statement.
The combination of financial and nonfinancial support for continuing education students is exciting, said Saralyn Smith, program development manager at UWT’s Professional Development Center.
“Professional development programs don’t usually qualify for financial aid, so scholarships are an important way that we can expand access to these career-building opportunities,” Smith said in the release. “Additionally, mentorship and making industry connections before or as you are transitioning into a new field can have an enormous impact on your success. The enormous swell of people leaving their jobs means that keeping and recruiting employees is the biggest HR challenge for most companies. Both employees and companies benefit when people join the HR field and current HR managers gain skills to level up.”