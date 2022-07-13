The University of Washington Tacoma Professional Development Center (PDC) has redesigned and expanded its leadership program for this fall.
The UW Tacoma PDC is the UW’s continued education unit at the Tacoma campus. With programs in areas like human resources management, project management, and nonprofit management, the PDC aims to improve leadership and collaboration in the South Sound area.
“Effective leaders improve morale, boost engagement, build connectedness, inspire confidence, and create a positive culture,” PDC program development manager Saralyn Smith said in a statement. “The ripple effects of positive leadership can be far-reaching and long-lasting.”
The new leadership program will not have any application or recommendation requirements. It will be taught by instructors with experience in a wide variety of leadership positions, making it applicable to South Sound leaders of all kinds.
“As part of the community it is our mission to help people and organizations grow their capacity,” PDC executive director Christopher Cellars said in a statement. “We also believe that you can be a leader in any role, which makes it important to provide this educational opportunity to the widest possible audience.”
Program participants will have the option to earn a certificate in leadership essentials by completing the four core courses as well as 21 additional hours. They also can opt to take only one workshop or course to focus on one topic.
Learn more about the UW Tacoma PDC here.