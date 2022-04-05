Chieh (Sunny) Cheng, assistant professor in UW Tacoma’s School of Nursing and Healthcare Leadership, has been awarded a pilot research grant through the University of Washington Population Health Initiative (PHI) to develop and test behavioral health promotion approaches in schools.
Along with Lucas McIntyre, MD, and Susan Ramos, MN, RN, from MultiCare, Cheng is developing a community coalition with Tacoma Public Schools to help improve behavioral health disparities for K-12 students.
With support from the MultiCare Behavioral Health Foundation, Cheng started collaborating with MultiCare in the spring of 2021, when there was a surge in youth mental health-related emergency department visits. Data collected from this preliminary work gave Cheng the information she needed to apply for the Population Health Initiative grant.
“The next step is to solidify the community engagement work across the educational and medical systems to develop and test behavioral health promotion approaches in schools where our youth learn and thrive,” Cheng said.