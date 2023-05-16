UW Tacoma School of Engineering & Technology professor Ka Yee Yeung will be leading a team taking part in a project to investigate the function of every human gene and generate a catalog of the molecular and cellular consequences of inactivating each gene, UW Tacoma has announced.
To better understand the function of every human gene, the National Human Genome Research Institute, an arm of the National Institutes of Health, is launching a multi-phase, multi-year, multi-institution project known as MorPhiC (Molecular Phenotypes of Null Alleles in Cells).
Yeung’s team is helping build the MorPhiC Data Resource and Administrative Coordinating Center, which will develop the infrastructure to store, disseminate, and analyze the information. The center will be based at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Additional institutional partners include the European Molecular Biology Laboratory’s European Bioinformatics Institutes and Queen Mary University of London.
Yeung’s team will leverage a platform it has developed called BioDepot-Workflow-Builder. The platform is a cloud-based, open-source graphical tool for constructing and reproducibly executing bioinformatics workflows, a release said. The team will process data generated across four different data production centers and contribute to data dissemination in the MorPhiC program.