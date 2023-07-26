The new store will be located at 1754 Pacific Ave., which is the space previously occupied by the University Book Store. The shop will also have an online presence.
Follett is currently working on the design of the UW Tacoma Shop; an opening date will be announced soon.
As announced by UW Tacoma Chancellor Sheila Edwards Lange, Follett will be the new distribution partner for course materials and textbooks. The shop will also offer UW and UW Tacoma-branded merchandise, apparel, technology, general books, and more.
In Washington, Follett operates stores at 14 other public and private institutions, including Pierce College, Bellevue College, the Seattle Colleges, Seattle University, Gonzaga University and Washington State University. Across North America, it has more than 1,000 physical and e-commerce shops.