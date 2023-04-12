A multi-national team that included University of Washington Tacoma graduate students and faculty from UW Tacoma’s School of Engineering & Technology took second place in the United States in an international artificial intelligence competition, UW Tacoma recently announced.
The PPMLHuskies team also included academics from University of Brasilia in Brazil and Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.
The White House announced the U.S. prize winners during the second Summit for Democracy late last month.
“Congratulations to all the winners, who have shown that we can innovate with AI to solve societal challenges while protecting privacy,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a prepared statement. “It’s critical that we work to protect our democratic values while realizing the potential of AI to serve the common good.”
The PPMLHuskies placed second, winning $50,000, in Track A: Financial Crime Prevention. According to the team, its solution “provides input privacy through encryption. To prevent the machine-learning model from memorizing instances from the training data — i.e., to provide output privacy — the model is trained with an algorithm that ensures differential privacy.”