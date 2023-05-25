The U.S. Department of Labor announced this week the availability of more than $12.7 million in funding designed to be used for training initiatives promoting the health and safety of U.S. workforces.
The grants, administered by the department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration and collectively known as the Susan Harwood Training Grant Program, include funding opportunities for targeted topic training, training and educational materials development, and new capacity-building training grants for nonprofits.
A released noted that the grants look especially to support workers and employees in small businesses; industries with high injury, illness, and fatality rates; and vulnerable workers who might be underserved societally, have limited proficiency in English, or are being temporarily employed.
Interested applicants can register with grants.gov and SAM.gov; applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on July 7.