U.S. Bank has announced that it is introducing the new Business Diversity Lending Program to help provide women-, minority-, and veteran-owned businesses with easier access to credit and financing.
The U.S. Bank Business Diversity Lending Program is a type of special purpose credit program, or SPCP, permitted by the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, a release said. These programs are designed to improve access to capital for members of economically disadvantaged classes.
U.S. Bank is launching the Business Diversity Lending Program following last year’s acquisition of MUFG Union Bank. Union Bank launched its Business Diversity Lending Program around 30 years ago, and its now expanding the impact across the U.S. Bank footprint.
Under the U.S. Bank program, eligible businesses may qualify for reduced credit score and decreased cash flow coverage requirements on most conventional lending products up to $2.5 million. Businesses are eligible if they are at least 51% owned and operated by one or more people who self-identify as a woman, minority, and/or veteran.