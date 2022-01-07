Technology services company AngelCom IT Services of University Place has acquired Archangel Computers of Belfast, Maine, according to a news release from AngelCom.
Each company has provided IT services in Belfast and both are now working together to serve their clients.
Terms of the deal were not released.
AngelCom provides IT services across the nation that include repair and comprehensive consulting. It specializes in managed IT services for businesses.
“This is an exciting acquisition that will further expand our existing East Coast presence,” AngelCom owner Jeremy Brabham said in the release. “Having a robust and competent staff on both the East and West Coast allows all our customers to have better access to support when they need it.”
Archangel’s owner, Aaron Sarnacki, said the deal provides additional support for customers’ technology needs.
“Our clients are now served by a larger, more robust technology firm that is better equipped to address all their needs, both large and small,” he said. “I have always been committed to serving my neighbors in Belfast and am proud that I can now offer additional expertise and manpower to the work we do.”
Archangel became AngelCom IT Services on Jan. 1. AngelCom and Archangel will consolidate their Belfast offices into space currently occupied by Archangel.
AngelCom’s Brabham is a third-generation owner of the company and focuses on support for servers, personal computers, networks, and cloud-based solutions.