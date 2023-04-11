The University of Washington Tacoma has announced that David Reyes will fill the role of dean of the UW Tacoma School of Nursing & Healthcare Leadership. Reyes had been serving as interim dean since 2022, following the departure of founding dean Sharon Fought.
“This is an exciting time for our school, and I look forward to continued partnership with faculty, staff, and the campus community as we envision our school’s future that advances equitable health and well-being for all communities," Reyes said in a release.
Reyes' appointment is the culmination of a national search. He also holds a faculty appointment as an associate professor in the school, and an adjunct appointment in both the Schools of Nursing and Public Health at UW's Seattle campus.
Reyes has nearly 40 years of professional nursing and leadership experience. Prior to joining UW Tacoma in 2014, Reyes was a health services administrator with Public Health — Seattle & King County, where he managed health services delivery in a number of public health centers and was active in agency work addressing institutional racism and social justice.
His primary scholarship interests are in addressing the root causes of health inequity and disparities, building community leadership capacity, and using community-based participatory approaches that focus on equitable partnerships between communities and health systems, the release said. He is currently partnering with Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to explore barriers to, and facilitators of, vaccine acceptance among Asian American Pacific Islander and transgender communities.
Reyes is a member of the executive board of the American Public Health Association, a past president of the Washington State Public Health Association, and has held state and national leadership roles with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Institute of Medicine’s Standing Committee on Family Planning.