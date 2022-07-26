University of Washington Tacoma announced in a release today that it is hosting two career fairs this fall
One catered to those seeking tech internships is set for Oct. 19, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; the other, which is open to all industries, occurs the next day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Registration for the events can be found here and here.
Once submitted, UW Tacoma will review the application for approval, the release said. Space for the events is limited.
For additional information, contact uwthire@uw.edu.