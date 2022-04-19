The University of Puget Sound has named Victor Martin vice president for university relations. The appointment is effective July 5.
Martin is making the move from California State University in Bakersfield, California. During his time in Bakersfield, Martin served as vice president for university advancement and executive director of the foundation at CSU Bakersfield.
“We are absolutely delighted to have Victor join Puget Sound,” said Puget Sound President Isiaah Crawford in a release. “He is an accomplished advancement leader with a proven track record in fundraising and development operations, alumni engagement, and community relations. We look forward to the many contributions he will make to help advance Puget Sound’s strategic plan, spearhead our upcoming comprehensive campaign, and lead the strong team we have in place in the division of university relations.”
Martin has an extensive background in campaign management and fundraising for nonprofits, including being a key figure on teams that raised more than $350 million. His addition will bring a unique and experienced background with new insight to the university, the release said.
Martin also has been tasked with directing feasibility studies and fundraising campaigns for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, Lions Clubs International Foundation, Adventist Health Bakersfield Foundation, and the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
"It is a privilege and an honor to have been selected as the next vice president for university relations for the University of Puget Sound," Martin said in a release. "The institution is making positive and lasting impacts on its students and its community, and I am grateful to be joining this effort. I look forward to working with the University of Puget Sound’s incredible leadership team, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees, and community to support outstanding educational outcomes for its students and graduates."