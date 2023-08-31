The United Way of Pierce County announced recently that it is now officially a partner of early-childhood book-gifting program Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Through the partnership, Pierce County families with children ages 5 and younger can register to receive a free book every month until their child's 5th birthday. The books are delivered directly to their home.
“Supporting reading and early literacy is part of the way we work to achieve our bold goal of lifting 15,000 households out of poverty and into self-sufficiency,” said Dona Ponepinto, president and CEO of United Way of Pierce County, in a press statement. “All of us can relate to having a favorite book that we just can’t put down. This is a chance for us to partner and give back in a way that makes that real for thousands of local children.”
Launched in 1995, Parton's program seeks to foster early literacy, increase school readiness, and promote a love for reading, a release said. Parton's inspiration behind creating the initiative was driven by her father's struggle with reading. Since its launch, the program has gifted more than 195 million books worldwide.
United Way joins affiliate organizations serving Pierce County including Carbonado School District, Chief Leschi School, Gig Harbor Rotary, Lakewood Rotary, and Tacoma South Rotary.