United Way of Pierce County Hosts Virtual Centennial Rally

Join the United Way of Pierce County (UWPC) as it celebrates its 100-year history with a centennial rally Sept. 21.
The free virtual event is part of an $8 million Centennial Campaign series, Creating Possibilities Together, that began in May with a birthday party and food drive.
The upcoming rally, hosted by Amanda Westbrooke of the CityLine talk show, will take a look back through the UWPC’s rich 100-year past while looking ahead to future program plans.
Participants will get a first look at the Centennial Video, additional trivia, and have the chance to win a number of prizes.
Register here to join the celebration.