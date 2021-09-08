You have permission to edit this article.
United Way of Pierce County Hosts Virtual Centennial Rally

Courtesy of the UWPC
Join the United Way of Pierce County (UWPC) as it celebrates its 100-year history with a centennial rally Sept. 21.

The free virtual event is part of an $8 million Centennial Campaign series, Creating Possibilities Together, that began in May with a birthday party and food drive.

The upcoming rally, hosted by Amanda Westbrooke of the CityLine talk show, will take a look back through the UWPC’s rich 100-year past while looking ahead to future program plans.  

Participants will get a first look at the Centennial Video, additional trivia, and have the chance to win a number of prizes.

Register here to join the celebration.